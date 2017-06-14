Edison Middle School holds annual honor roll breakfast

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Edison Middle School honors breakfast signaled the end of the school year as 178 Central Sixth students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement on June 9.

“You are here today because you have worked hard and done your best,” Principal Xavier Fitzgerald told students.

Fitzgerald and Assistant Principal Steve Melendez distributed 178 honor roll medals to students. Out of 497 Edison student, 24 were named to the principal’s list, which recognizes students who earn all A’s for three marking periods; 95 were named to the honor roll, which recognizes students who earn all A’s and B’s for three marking periods; and 49 were named to a combination list, recognizing students who qualify for either the principal’s list or the honor roll for three marking periods.

The breakfast was organized by guidance counselors Jeff LaFoon and Pam Halstead with support from the Edison PTA. Sodexo provided a full breakfast meal with healthy choices that included scrambled egg, sausage, bacon, muffins, fruit, danish, orange juice, apple juice and water.