WOAHO sponsors annual STEAM event at Edison

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual “Fun with STEAM at Edison Middle School” event on June 2 featured a wide array of professionals in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics professions that introduced students to their careers and what they do. Each year, the anticipated information program and guest speakers are presented by the West Orange African Heritage Organization.

“I like the inclusion of the arts into STEM because it offers more inclusive, more integrated opportunities for students by expanding into the arts and music,” WOAHO President Patrecia West, herself a systems analyst, said in a press release. “Each year our program speaks to a lot of students and helps them to figure out where they fit in and what interests them.”

Presenters included chemist Emmanuel Aouad; Tara Williams, owner of Bricks for Kids, a learning center that teaches the principles of engineering and architecture using Lego bricks; Dr. Toni Wright, an emergency room physician; Dr. Artur Romanchuk, who specializes in genetic biology; functions and computer programmer Omari Edwards; civil engineer Patrick Byrne; and data analyst Robert Connelly.

Morning and afternoon sessions were held, giving students the opportunity to hear from different presenters.

“STEAM opportunities help to broaden people’s horizons about the world around them,” West said. “We are happy to help our children expand their idea of self and what they can do.”

The WOAHO provides tutoring in West Orange Elementary Schools and provides scholarships to graduating West Orange High School students, along with community involvement.