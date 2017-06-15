3rd Ward resident collects signatures to run as Independent for council

Photo by Chris Sykes Prospective East Orange 3rd Ward City Council candidate Mamie Robinson was out collecting signatures on her nominating petitions outside the Langston Hughes Elementary School polling place for the primary on Tuesday, June 6, so she can run against her fellow Democrat, current Board of Education President Bergson Leneus, in the November general election. She and Leneus are running to fill 2017 mayoral candidate and two-term City Council Chairman Ted Green's old 3rd Ward seat.