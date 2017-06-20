South Mountain Y Camp Team wins Spirit Award

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Mountain YMCA Camp Team recently won the prestigious Spirit Award at the 13th annual Day of the Camps NJ statewide staff training event. Day of the Camps is the annual staff training and held at the Sawmill Branch of the Hamilton-area YMCA. YMCAs from all across New Jersey are invited to attend; this year there were 14 YMCAs present from the state and more than 900 staff members.