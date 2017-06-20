WOHS students receive NJDOE Seal of Biliteracy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its inaugural year, 19 West Orange High School seniors have received the New Jersey Department of Education Seal of Biliteracy.

The distinction is awarded to those high school seniors who are able to speak, read, listen and write in two or more languages at a high level of proficiency. In order to be eligible for the Seal of Biliteracy, students needed to demonstrate a proficiency level in a world language and meet state high school graduation requirements in English as measured by state ELA assessments or its alternatives.

The 19 WOHS students — nine ESL and 10 world language — who received the Seal of Biliteracy from the NJDOE will receive a certificate signed by the governor as well as an insignia affixed to their transcript. This award generated a high level of student motivation in both the world language and ESL departments to increase their proficiency levels and will serve them well in their future endeavors.

The seniors who received the NJDOE Seal of Biliteracy are Berdhessa Bony, Jessie Petit-Frere, Andrea Cacha-Cerron, Evelyn Figeuroa, Marlon Pacheco Rodriguez, Brian Tello Caro, Sharon Glorioso, Melanie Pacheco, Diego Pedrido, Daniela Vargas, Katherine Minchala, Paulo Rojas, Iveth Gonzales, Rubi Martel Cardenas, Ana Olivara, Yady Reyes, Gaston Villafan Crocett, Andres Alba-Vega and Michelle Torres.