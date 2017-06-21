Jefferson fourth-graders participate in community service project

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Students in Rhoshonda Williams’ fourth-grade class at Jefferson School completed their community service project on May 24. Students collected boxes of food to be donated to the Community Food Bank of NJ. On May 16, Makala Barsolona from the Food Bank visited Jefferson to discuss hunger in New Jersey as the kickoff to the project. The students are proud of their collective efforts and many are planning to volunteer at the Community Food Bank of NJ in the near future.