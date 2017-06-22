CHS Robotics team kicks off Makers Mayhem at SOPL

Photo Courtesy of Melissa Kopecky

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library is a big fan of the Columbia High School robotics team. For the second year, the team was a star at the library’s Makers Mayhem. More Makers opportunities and many other activities will be a part of summer reading, which kicks off at SOPL on June 26 with gardening at 11 a.m. and activities through the evening. For more information, visit www.sopl.org.

