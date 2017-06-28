Delano plans to retire after 19 years at Oak View School

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Clare Delano, a fourth-grade teacher at Oak View Elementary School, will be retiring at the end of this month. She has been in the Bloomfield School District for more than 19 years and has been at Oak View all that time.

“I taught fourth grade all except for one year,” she said in an email. “That year, I taught fifth grade.”

Delano grew up in Nutley and received her certification at Kean University and her master’s degree at Nova Southeastern.

“I became a teacher because I loved learning and wanted to share that love with students,” she said. “I had a wonderful fourth-grade teacher who inspired me with her read-alouds and gentle demeanor. I always wanted to be just like Mrs. Klose.”

Delano said she has teachers in her family.

“My aunt was a teacher,” she said. “my sister is a teacher in Livingston. They inspired me to become a teacher. My daughter also became a teacher and taught for several years in Verona High School before she became a stay-at-home mom.”

Delano is retiring now because she feels that she has given her best to the students. She feels very fulfilled because of that.

“But I am ready to move on to the next chapter of my life with my husband,” she said.

Teaching, Delano said, has changed a lot since she began nearly 20 years ago.

“There was much more flexibility and time for creativity than there is today,” she said.

If someone wanted to become a teacher today, she said she would ask them if they need or if they want to teach.

“I would ask them this because I believe teaching is a calling, not something you decide on a whim,” Delano said. “It is a very demanding job, but a very fulfilling job. I’m glad I became a teacher.”

—Daniel Jackovino