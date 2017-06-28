Roosevelt Middle School graduates 278 on June 20

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Roosevelt Middle School graduates 278 eighth-grade students on June 20 at West Orange High School amid much pomp, circumstance and definitely some parents’ tears.

RMS Principal Lionel Hush filled the auditorium with laughter as he recounted the past two years for family and friends, who nodded in agreement.

“I can imagine that to you it feels like just yesterday they were still cute little elementary school children eager to take on the world,” Hush said. “They were eager to help out around the house, wanting to help cut the grass, imitating any and everything you did. Thoughts of those times made you want to go have another child until you remembered that all those wonderful memories came to a screeching halt when adolescence set in and you had a difficult time recognizing the child that you brought into this world.”

He described the students’ growth over two years by observing, “They’ve had experiences that will help define them and experiences you would just as soon forget. They’ve done things that have made you proud and some things you just can’t understand. They worry about things they shouldn’t and pay no attention to the things they should. By definition, they are teenagers. Teenagers that have made it through a very integral point in their lives, and prepare to begin their next journey. This middle school chapter is not easy — not easy for them and not easy for you.”

Musical performances of “Over the Rainbow,” sung by the chorus led by teacher Patrick McLaughlin, and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” directed by band teacher Roger Bryson, followed.

Assistant Principal Marc Lawrence called out the names of the graduates and said, “This class is special. I’m going to miss all of you.”

WOHS Principal Hayden Moore made an appearance to welcome the incoming freshmen and encourage them to get involved in clubs and activities, as did Hush.

“We all need people in our lives who raise our standards and challenge us to become the best version of ourselves. Take full advantage of the opportunities ahead of you and enjoy your experiences, but always keep your goals in mind and never let anything or anybody — including yourself — stand in the way of accomplishing what you see as success,” Hush said. “Pick your friends wisely, and go out and become the best version of you possible. I look forward to the success stories you are to become. I wish you well and all the best as your journey continues.”