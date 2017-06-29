BHS student receives scholarship

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Scholarship recipient Victoria Bruno, of Belleville High School, above right, stands with Cecelia Polizzi, chairwoman of the Scholarship Program of the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Each year the SECC awards three scholarship. The criteria for the scholarships are based on the students’ financial need, and the fall attendance at a college, university or vocational school with the intention to pursue a career that is business oriented. The celebration of the selected recipients was held at a luncheon June 20 at Zi Zia Pizzeria & Trattoria in Bloomfield.