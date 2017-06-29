Scout takes hair raising path to his Eagle Badge

NUTLEY, NJ — Ray Mestell, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 101, has been involved in Scouting for just about his entire life.

The Nutley teen joined the Cub Scouts as a Tiger Cub in the first grade and now, Mestell, 17, an Eagle Scout candidate, has completed his Eagle Scout Service Project — a project that has inspired many throughout the township.

Mestell joined up with “Locks of Love,” a public nonprofit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children, under age 21, suffering from long-term hair loss from any medical diagnosis.

On June 11, people of all ages gathered at Nutley’s Nichols Park, where hair was cut and then bagged to donate to the organization.

Hair donations of 10 inches or more will be used to make custom hairpieces, while hair donations of six to 10 inches will be accepted and used to offset the cost of the hairpieces.

The charitable event also featured live music, games and crafts, and food from local Nutley restaurants.

Mestell told the Nutley Journal that Scouting has always been a big part of his life.

“I was practically born into it,” Mestell said in a June 15 email. “I couldn’t imagine my life without Scouting; it’s done so much for me and through it I’ve helped so many people. It’s not easy, though — it’s a lot of hard work. I mean, hiking up the side of a mountain isn’t exactly the easiest thing but the view when you get to the top is beautiful. That’s actually a pretty good metaphor for any Scouts that are reading this. I know Scouting can be hard, but stick with it because it’s a great thing, especially as you get older and you start to understand more about why you’re learning the things you’re learning. I guess all I have to say is that once you’re a Scout, you’re always a Scout.”

Mestell said that through Scouting he has made great friends and has learned important skills and valuable life lessons.

“Scouting taught me many things, including the fact that everybody’s different,” he said. “We all have different skills and different points of view, but through understanding each other and learning from each other, we can turn these differences into advantages that we can all use to better ourselves and the world around us. Also, I’m pretty great at tying knots and stuff like that.”

Mestell said that he came up with the idea to collect tresses of hair for his Eagle Scout project in a surprisingly practical way.

“Honestly, I wanted to get a haircut and I was thinking about all the kids who don’t have hair, and it just kind of came to me,” he said. “I guess I just wanted to do something that would brighten somebody’s day even though they were in a bad situation.”

Ray’s mom, Kathy McLeod, told the Nutley Journal that when her son first approached her about the idea of hair donations, she was surprised.

“Ray has been growing his hair for years and I honestly never thought he would cut it,” McLeod said in a June 15 email. “As he started to tell me more about the project and told me that he wanted to donate his hair for kids with cancer, I became more and more proud of him. He had really done a lot of research to pick the right hair donation organization and decided on ‘Locks of Love’ because they provide custom hairpieces for kids. Seeing Ray’s passion for this cause was an amazing feeling as a mom.”

According to McLeod, her son then decided to expand on the idea and make it into an afternoon of family and caring. “It became ‘Haircuts for a Cause Family Fun Day,’” McLeod said. “Seeing Ray’s growth, dedication and leadership through this whole thing has been awesome. I have an amazing son that I couldn’t be more proud of.”

McLeod said that she was thrilled by the response to her son’s initiative.

“It has been so overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “Family, friends, members of the Scouting community and the people of Nutley have been so supportive. Nutley businesses and officials gave Ray so much encouragement and have been extremely generous in their help with Ray’s Eagle Scout project. It has been a very heartwarming experience.”

Mestell said he is amazed by the outpouring of support for his cause.

“I honestly didn’t expect everyone to get behind it as much as they did,” Mestell said. “It was crazy. I told somebody and it was like a chain reaction, and suddenly everybody knew about it and were offering to help. I want to thank Troop 101, everybody that donated, and everyone else that volunteered or any kind of support in general — they are all great people.”

The take-away from all this, said Mestell, is to feel gratitude and to have a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Not everyone’s as well off as you,” he said. “People live through some terrible things but it doesn’t take much to brighten someone’s day. It doesn’t matter if it’s as small as holding the door or cutting your hair, just do something for someone else because everyone deserves to smile.”