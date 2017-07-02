Nutley High School Hall of Fame plans inductions

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School Athletic Hall of Fame has upcoming inductions.

The Third Half Club of Nutley has announced the 2017 Nutley High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class for the first time in five years. This year the committee has announced that the following Nutley Raiders are the 2017 Hall Of Fame Class:

• Albie Halum, Class of 1961, football, basketball and baseball;

• Sam Battaglia, Class of 1964, football;

• John Monaco, Class of 1981, wrestling, state champion;

• Dawn Marie DeRose, Class of 1983, soccer, basketball and softball;

• Andy Joyner, Class of 1984, baseball and basketball;

• Alan Branigan, Class of 1993, soccer;

• Donald Sellari, Class of 1992, football and track;

• Kim Di Vincenzo, Class of 1999, basketball and softball; and

• 1992 State Championship Softball Team.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class will be honored at a dinner on Thursday, Oct. 12, at The Chandelier in Belleville, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14, prior to the Nutley homecoming football game against Orange High School. This will be the 10th induction since the inaugural class in 1988.

Third Half Club Vice President and Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Stephen Searle said he is excited about this year’s class and looks forward to a memorable night.

“We are happy to announce this year’s class and we are looking forward to a fantastic Hall of Fame and homecoming weekend.”

Ticket and dinner information, along with a calendar of Hall of Fame and homecoming weekend events, are forthcoming.