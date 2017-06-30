Nutley Farmers Market going strong in its 8th season

NUTLEY, NJ — One of Nutley’s favorite summer destinations is already in full swing.

The Nutley Farmers Market started its 8th exciting season on June 18, and locals from Nutley and surrounding areas have already begun flocking to the outdoor shopping venue.

The market, established in 2009, features a wide variety of fresh regionally grown produce, as well as fresh-cut flowers, homemade cheese, dried fruit and nuts, pickles, bread and more. Live musical entertainment featuring local musicians and groups adds to the outdoor shopping experience.

The market, which serves the suburban residential community of approximately 28,000, is centrally located in the township of Nutley’s business district and is within walking distance for many residents. It is also the only Sunday market in Essex County.

Visitors to the market can enjoy farm-fresh fruits and vegetables and handmade artisan products, such as fresh guacamole, tomato sauces, empanadas, juices, specialty spice mixes and more.

Vendors include Asprocolas Acres, Empanada Lady, Hoboken Farms, Pickles, Olives Etc., There’s Da Rub, The Juice Pushers, Steep for the Trees and The Guac Spot.

In conjunction with the market, special events are planned for almost every week of the season,

Recycling initiatives, sponsored by the Department of Public Works and are featured throughout the season, focusing on specialized items that aren’t picked up during the course of the normal weekly recycling collection.

Other events include demonstrations, community outreach days with the Nutley Public Library, community organizations and school groups and the annual Food Fest.

Picnic tables are provided for patrons to relax while also catching up with friends and neighbors.

Featured musicians and groups from years past include 3 West, Cherry Blossom Players, Dante Intindola, Gerard and Diane Barros, Jerry Tolve, Rockstar Racecar, Paisley Zebras, Paradise Vendors, Swampgrass Jug Band, Tempo! Music, TK Music and Vincent Villanueva.

Another popular feature of the market is the Walk & Talk, in which walkers can join a featured leader for a one-hour loop through scenic Nutley parks. During the walk, participants can ask the leader questions within their area of expertise in a relaxed, informal setting.

Market Walk & Talk leaders come from a wide variety of disciplines, including health, wellness, fitness, education, government, law, art, design, writing, and more.

The Walk & Talk is funded in part by a grant to the Nutley Department of Health from Partners for Health Foundation.

Meredith Blank, one of the managers of the farmers market who is also with the Nutley Department of Public Affairs, told the Nutley Journal that the township is trying to grow the market.

“We have so much going on all summer long,” Blank said in a recent phone interview, noting a variety of entertainment, music and events scheduled to coincide with the market. “We really try to engage the community. A lot of Nutley people go away during the summer, so we’re also trying to get people from other towns. We’d like to grow.”

According to Blank, the market recently received a grant from Shaping New Jersey, a state partnership for nutrition, physical activity and obesity prevention that seeks to improve the health of populations that are at risk for poor health outcomes.

“The grant from Shaping New Jersey is to help promote the market and to provide access to healthy food for low-income families,” Blank said.

According to Blank, shoppers can now use their food stamps and WIC — Women with Infants and Children — checks to purchase fresh produce and other products at the Farmers Market.

“This gives them access to more fresh fruits and vegetables,” Blank said.

Brad Finkel, owner of Hoboken Farms, famous for his Big Red Marinara Sauce and named the best marinara sauce in the country by the Wall Street Journal, has been a vendor at the Nutley Farmers Market since its inception eight years ago.

“We’ve been with Nutley from day one,” Finkel told the Nutley Journal in a recent phone interview.

According to Finkel, Blank approached him years ago at another farmers market and asked him to join Nutley’s market.

Finkel said that he does 800 farmers markets a year, and that his success can be attributed to his activity as a vendor.

“We’re all over now,” Finkel said, who noted that his famous marinara can now be found at Whole Foods, ShopRite, Bed, Bath and Beyond and others. “It all happened off the tables at the farm market. We truly are the little farm market that could.”

Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli told the Nutley Journal that some new vendors joined the market this season.

“We have a couple of new vendors, including Guac Spot and Juice Pushers,” Scarpelli said. “And there’s always some sort of entertainment every week where people can shop and enjoy the music. We usually get a nice crowd.”

The Nutley Farmers Market, which will run through October, is located at Municipal Parking Lot No 1 on William Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information on the market, visit www.nutleynj.org/farmersmarket.