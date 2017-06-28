Students of GR Ambulance Squad compete in Keyport

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Two squads of students from the Glen Ridge Ambulance Squad participated in the 4th annual Bayshore EMS Cadet/Youth Competition held Saturday, June 10, in Keyport. EMS squads from 14 towns participated in the event, which was open to student EMS members.

The attending members from Glen Ridge were seniors Lev Kolinski, Erica Debelak, Erin Vogel, Emily Duffus and Lucy Smeets, and junior Kevin Richardson. The six students were divided into two three-member teams. They were accompanied by two of their mentors, John Dobbs, a crew chief for GRAS, and GRAS EMT Julie Zichelli.

For each student, it was their first time participating in a competitive event. And although they did not win any awards, they performed well.

“They really did an excellent job,” said Zichelli.

In a typical EMS competition, a team will be given a scenario that will be enacted by volunteers. The squad will not know what the situation will be until the final moment. Touches of realism are usually added, such as fake blood, or an “injured” volunteer describing, or suffering from, their injuries.

The team will assess the situation and take the necessary steps. Standing nearby are judges who score the performances.

Since the specific skills they will need are unknown before the event, the contestants must be prepared for anything. During the month prior to the Bayshore competition, the Glen Ridge students held two practice sessions each week at the squad headquarters on Herman Street.

“They practiced many scenarios with the members of the squad,” said Zichelli, speaking of the many hours they spent training for the competition.

Zichelli added that the squad currently has about 25 student volunteers from the high school.