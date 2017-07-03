Interfaith Iftar tightens community bonds

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the South Orange-Maplewood community gathered June 19 at The Woodland in Maplewood for an interfaith Iftar, which is the festive communal meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan. The event was co-sponsored by the SOMA Refugee Resettlement Project and U.S. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad of Maplewood. From left are Rabbi Mark Cooper of Oheb Shalom, Rabbi Alexandra Klein of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, Muhammad, Cantor Erika Lippitz of Oheb Shalom, Maplewood resident Amir Ashraf Latif of NIA Mosque in Newark, Rabbi Daniel Cohen of TSTI and Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El.