Tyson, Rashad speak at Cicely Tyson School Class of 2017 graduation

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, who gained international fame in the role of Claire Huxtable on the NBC-TV program “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s, was the featured guest speaker at the Cicely Tyson School of the Performing and Fine Arts commencement exercises for the graduating Class of 2017 at the school on Thursday, June 22.

Her appearance might have been upstaged, however, by the moving performance of the song “I Was Here,” by the school’s concert choir seniors, who stepped to the microphone on the stage and performed their individual verses, one at a time, before exiting the stage as their classmates continued singing until they reached the very last member, who made a statement before she, too, walked off the stage, leaving it empty as a sign their secondary school careers had come to an end.

“The road ahead of us is a long one. We can’t turn and focus on the past, because we are the future and every note we sing, every sweet harmony that rises from our lungs, it shows that we are here,” the last senior said in a broken voice, fighting back the tears that many of her classmates had also shed during the performance. “The pressure to conform, the pressure to perform and the pressure to succeed, but none of that can change the fact that we are here. Our legacy will be left behind in the minds of all those we cross. I was here. I am here. We are here.”

That heartfelt, yet hopeful, refrain was picked up by the school’s namesake, celebrated Academy Award-winning actress Cicely Tyson, when she went to the podium to make her remarks to the graduating class, as she has done annually since the school first opened. And although her remarks came after Rashad’s address, she echoed the same theme of pride and admiration for the students’ talents, work ethic and individual and collective accomplishments.

“You are here,” Tyson said Thursday, June 22. “The reason why we, your mom, your dad, your grandparents, all friends and relatives that are here this evening are here is to make sure that you know that you’re here, that when you leave this universe, the world will never forget that you were here.”

“My name is Cicely Tyson they tell me and, needless to say, I welcome each and every one of you here this evening. I also dare say that my cup runneth over. I remember when I was asked by an agent who called because she wanted to ask whether or not I would accept being offered a school named for me. My first response always, when anyone asks me questions like that, was to say ‘No,’ to give me time to go away and think about it. And I said: ‘No. why would I want a school in New Jersey named for me? I don’t live in New Jersey. I don’t know anyone in New Jersey who went to school in New Jersey. Why would they want to name a school for me in New Jersey?”

But Tyson went on to say that it was, in hindsight, “One of the things that I will never, never forget and I will always be grateful for, because (the agent) has no idea what it has done for me, as a human being, living in this world, female and black.”

“I will be forever grateful to her, because she was absolutely relentless. For one solid year, she pursued and, one day, a relative of mine who lived in New Jersey and who taught at Montclair High School said to me: ‘You know, you really ought to let them do that.’ I said: ‘Do what?’ She said: ‘Name the school for you. Probably no one ever told you this: when your father came to live in the United States and he came to live with his older brother. The house they lived in is still standing and it’s six blocks away from the school.’ ‘Oh,’ I said. Then I am supposed to complete the cycle, you understand? And when I think of what I would have missed, my God, it’s terrifying. I am so proud of you, I cannot put it into words. I am so proud from where you were, from where you are and where you will be. I have watched you grow, from infants to children, walking, then running and standing tall.”

And Tyson said she’s watched the Class of 2017 make history, too.

“The whole idea — and when I say this to people, they’re shocked — that you have garnered $6.2 million in scholarships. Do you realize what that means?” asked Tyson. “Do you understand what you have done? Does that tell you that there is nothing on the face of this universe that you cannot do? Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t — there is nothing, nothing. Just make your choice. Focus on it. It’s not going to be easy. Nothing is easy. But sticking to a choice that you have made and hoped for it is that much more difficult. Don’t let them stop you. You won’t enjoy it as much if you don’t work for it.”

Taytana Massaline was the Class of 2017 valedictorian and Chrisanyelis Rodriguez was the salutatorian. Rodriguez’s twin sister, Crisalis, is also a member of the Class of 2017.

Crisalis Rodriguez played a prominent role in the commencement exercise by introducing Rashad, the keynote speaker, who assured the Class of 2017 that they were blessed for having the chance to attend Cicely Tyson School of the Performing and Fine Arts.

“In all of the languages that exist in the world today, that existed in the world in days gone by and that will exist in this world in days to come, there are not words to express my gratitude in being here today,” said Rashad on Thursday, June 22. “The light that lives in you lives in remembrance of this light. Honor this light with right understanding, with helpful actions, with positive speech, and with a spirit of generosity toward others. When you leave these hallowed halls and you move on to the universities and schools that you will attend next and to places of employment after that, in whatever vocations you choose, I want you to know that it is doubtful that you will ever meet anyone who is more privileged than you.

“Many of you, since the sixth grade, have been nestled in this environment that has been dedicated, consecrated to your personal and academic development, with the understanding that you are inherently great already. That is privilege, dear ones. To be educated by people that love and believe in you, that is privilege. That is legacy. That is which you carry forward with you.”

Principal Anita Champagne, Superintendent of Schools Kevin West and Board of Education President and 3rd Ward Councilman-elect Bergson Leneus agreed with Rashad and echoed her sentiments. Leneus also said Rashad’s presence as guest speaker at the graduation would never be forgotten.

“‘Excited’ is not the word to describe how I felt, to be up there on the stage with her at the graduation,” said Leneus on Thursday, June 22. “Anyone that knows me knows that I am a huge fan of ‘The Cosby Show’ and Phylicia Rashad. To actually meet her in person was a dream come true. She’s more beautiful in person. Now she’s on the Fox TV show ‘Empire’ and, to see that she’s committed to urban communities, our children and education, was also exciting, to see and a testament to her as a person.”

Leneus was also excited about the Class of 2017 earning $6.2 million in scholarships.

“It’s funny, because we wanted to have a big rally for the kids and, when we did the math, there were like 400 students across the district that had most or all of their (tuitions) paid for,” Leneus said. “That’s exciting and a testament to our education system in East Orange and the talent and hard work that out kids have put in for the last four years. They are the village and the village, along with the parents, have steered the children in the right direction.”