District plans upgrades to facilities in summer

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield School District is at work this summer getting the facilities in shape for the coming school year. According to District Facilities Manager Joe Carretta, some of the improvements that students and educators will see in September are specified below. In addition to these upgrades, Carretta said all schools will have an anti-intruder lock system installed on classroom doors.

• Bloomfield High School: floor replacement in the cafeteria; State Street parking lot paved.

• Bloomfield Middle School: final stage of locker replacements with 300 new lockers; bleachers replaced in gym with wooden ones removed and metal and plastic bleachers installed; ceiling tile and lighting replacement in Corridor C; asphalt sidewalk pads installed from behind school to Clarks Pond bridge; exterior doors replaced.

• Berkeley School: boiler repair, completed last week; painting of selected hallways and classrooms.

• Brookdale School: sidewalk replaced along Broad Street; complete repaving of parking lot and playground, with striping; selected classroom repainted and floors sanded and finished; exterior doors replaced.

• Carteret School: a new roof and boiler replacement; a new floor in the multi-purpose room.

• Demarest School: new floor installation of the second-floor hallway; new carpet in the library; selected classroom floors sanded and refinished; parking lot and playground, repaved and restriped.

• Fairview School: parking lot and playground to be repaved and restriped by end of July or beginning of August.

• Franklin School: playground and parking lot repaved and restriped, completed last week; boiler replacement.

• Oak View School: parking lot and playground repaving, with striping; new carpeting in library.

• Watsessing School: sanding of selected classroom floors; parking lot and playground repaving and restriping; some exterior fencing replaced.

• Early Childhood Center at Forest Glen: boiler replacement; new carpeting in selected classrooms; floors in multipurpose room and hallway replaced in late spring.

Administration Building: new sidewalks going into building and general interior maintenance.

Carretta said the first phase of replacing all district lights to LED lighting is also just beginning. In addition to the above contracted work, the normal summer work by district workers, such as the striping and waxing of floors, is being done.