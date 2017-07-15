West Orange to receive $182,100 Green Acres grant

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a July 14 release, state Sen. Richard J. Codey, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Assemblyman John F. McKeon today applauded a $182,100 Green Acres grant for West Orange in the 27th Legislative District, to be used to improve Lafayette and Degnan parks.

The $182,100 grant is part of $80.7 million announced by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program for local governments and nonprofit land trusts to acquire open space, develop parks and perform stewardship activities on parks throughout New Jersey. Funding comes from the Preserve New Jersey Act, the enabling legislation for funding approved by voters in 2014, as well as loan and interest repayments, interest earnings, and previously approved projects that did not come to fruition.

“Preserving and remaking our parks have a major impact on the quality of life for our residents,” McKeon said in the press release. “The Legislature worked hard to get funding approved, and the voters overwhelmingly supported the initiative. This grant is great news for our residents, and demonstrates the kind of projects our open space funding helps to make possible. I congratulate the Town Council and especially Mayor Parisi on the grant award, which will improve the quality of life for all residents in town.”

“Here in West Orange, we feel such a great sense of pride in our parks,” Mayor Robert Parisi said. “As a result of this grant, the township is able to move forward with new volleyball and futsal courts at Lafayette and planned improvements at Degnan.”

“Open space provides invaluable opportunities for our residents to enjoy active and passive recreation, and our towns put tremendous thought and effort into ensuring the best use for open space funding money they receive,” Jasey said. “I am thrilled that West Orange will have this funding available to make their projects reality, as scarcity of municipal dollars makes it virtually impossible to go it alone.”

“I’m glad to see that West Orange has been awarded this open space funding,” Codey said. “Open space funding is an important tool for our communities as it helps slow down development, preserve the character of the town and build or expand parks. I am confident the residents of West Orange will be well served by this grant.”