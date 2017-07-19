Green Hill hosts sixth annual Green House block party

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth annual Green House block party was held in the Green House “neighborhood” at Green Hill in West Orange on Tuesday, July 11. There was a wonderful turnout of residents, family and friends enjoying the beautiful weather, delicious food, great conversation and lively music by accordionist Eric Kerssen. Staff and friends pitched in to make the event another great success.
