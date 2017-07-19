Green Hill hosts sixth annual Green House block party

Photo Courtesy of Amy Simon
The block party team at Green Hill includes, back row, from left, Jackie Calao, Judy Wittler, Diane Lambert, Chris Morales, Minerva Lazare, Alba Henderson and John DeLuca; and front row, from left, Debbie Durning, Maggie Frank, Kaitlyn Davies, Karen Gyetvay, Christine Couto and Mia Southworth.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth annual Green House block party was held in the Green House “neighborhood” at Green Hill in West Orange on Tuesday, July 11. There was a wonderful turnout of residents, family and friends enjoying the beautiful weather, delicious food, great conversation and lively music by accordionist Eric Kerssen. Staff and friends pitched in to make the event another great success.

