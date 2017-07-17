Tradition of In-Service Night continues at MCP

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Community Pool closed early on Tuesday, July 11, for the annual “In-Service Night.” This event for lifeguards is held to ensure safety and consistency throughout the pool, which has more than 60 certified lifeguards working shifts Sunday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Having everyone together for In-Service Night gives pool managers Eddie LaPierre, Laura Palmerezzi and Tim Corlett an opportunity to work with all staff and ensure safety first.

The In-Service Night tradition began more than 25 years ago, where for one evening the pool closes early for all lifeguards to practice rescues, review pool rules and have some bonding time as a whole staff. Additionally Maplewood Community Pool staff has 20 minutes of in-service at the beginning of each shift Monday through Friday. During in-service training they practice: spinal emergencies, submerged/active/passive drowning victim rescues, emergency whistle relays, CPR and first aid. Staff reviews numerous scenarios with the lifeguards.

“ I am proud to say, our rules at the pool, and the thorough training we provide for our lifeguards, helps keep the Maplewood Community Pool a safe environment to swim at and enjoy,” Palmerezzi said.

“I love the idea of In-Service Night, and it’s great to see the entire guard staff together swimming and training with tough drills,” Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso said. “It’s a fantastic venue for the new lifeguards to practice skills, and it’s awesome to see the long-time guards step up and help train and educate the younger staff. I think opening the room to questions, sharing concerns and of course ending the night breaking bread and thanking our well-deserved staff makes for a bonding experience. Eddie, Laura and Tim along with the head guards and lifeguards are a great asset to the Maplewood Community Pool and I’m grateful for their service keeping our members and their guests safe.”