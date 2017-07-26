EOCHS boys track team win state Sectional Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored the East Orange Campus High School Boys Track and Field Team for winning the 2017 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North II, Group 4 State Sectional Championship during a special presentation held at the Orange Town Hall in Orange on Wednesday, May 24.

Freeholder President Britnee N. Timberlake and Freeholder at large Patricia Sebold sponsored the commendation honoring the team for completing a monumental season. Timberlake presented the team with the commendation, stating, “I am so proud of all of you for all of your hard work, and if you ever think that no one is paying attention, just remember this day.” She encouraged the group of young men to remember that they are valued and urged them to continue to make record-breaking strides on and off the track.

Head coach Lance Wigfall accepted the commendation on behalf of the team and thanked the freeholder board for acknowledging the team. He shared how important it is for the team to cherish moments such as these and spoke about the growth the team experienced, the immense support received from the administrators and staff at East Orange Campus High School and the leadership of the coaches. He thanked the team and the coaches for their work, as he accepted the commendation and offered a promise to return next year to celebrate another championship win.

Cory Poole, a senior at East Orange Campus High School and member of the team, also shared remarks, thanking the Freeholder Board for their support. Cory, who is graduating this June, joined the team as a freshman like many other players and has grown since his start. He expressed how the team has become a family, creating a second home for each of the athletes in which to share.

The Jaguars won the state championship at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River, after scoring 72 points to defeat Elizabeth on Feb. 4, the team’s second state Sectional Championship win.

The Jaguars also won the 2016-2017 Super Essex Conference, American Division Championship on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Armory in Jersey City, the team’s second Conference Championship win, against Seton Hall Prep. The team outscored St. Benedict’s Prep. to win the 2016-2017 Essex County Championship on Jan. 29, at the Armory in Jersey City.

As the season ended, the team finished with a record-breaking performance at the New Balance Nationals in the Shuttle Hurdler Relay. Teammates Cory Poole, Akeem Lindo, Al-Traiq Dunson and Ibrahim Fobay broke the National Record of 29.20, previously set by Union Catholic in 2013, to a new record of 28.62. This record became U.S. No. 1 all-time. The Jaguars also ran to victory at the New Balance Nationals in the 4×400 meter relay, after teammates Cory Poole, Akeem Lindo, Kishaun Richardson and Immyouri Etienne concluded with a finishing time of 3:16, ranking them U.S. No. 1.

The team has been successfully lead by Wigfall, as well as coaches George Arrington, Leander Knight, Jean Leblanc, Rolanda Bruce and Johnathon Gentry. The Jaguars also received administrative support from Superintendent Kevin West, Principal Abdulsaleem R. Hasan and Athletic Director Derrick Johnson. The Jaguars look forward to competing again next year and completing another record-breaking season.