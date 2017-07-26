DeHart Park now boasts Expression Swing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Recreation recently installed a new Expression Swing in the playground at DeHart Park. The Expression Swing is the only patented playground swing designed to promote intergenerational play in which an adult and child can interact face-to-face and eye-to-eye while enjoying the ride.

Research shows that when a parent and a child’s eyes meet during play, there is intense and significant moments of bonding that occur. Keeping the science aside, Maplewood Recreation also just found the new swing to be fun.

“I admit I’m a recreation nerd, but I’ve been excited about the Expression Swing for so long and am thrilled it’s arrived,” Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso said in a press release. “To share in the movement with a child is an all new opportunity and fun for the whole family, including older siblings. To me this is a game changer, and we are lucky to have the new design here at DeHart.”

The baby swing is perfect for children ages 2 to 3 while the bench swing is great for bigger children and adults. The Expression Swing at DeHart Park was funded by the Open Space Trust Fund.

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Mancuso