This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library presented the Shakespeare Theater of NJ’s Next Stage Ensemble performing “The Taming of the Shrew.” The ensemble’s annual summer performance at SOPL was attended by a delighted audience of all ages and was underwritten by PNC Bank. Pictured, Ryan Woods plays Petruchio and Shannon Uphold plays Kate.

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Kopecky