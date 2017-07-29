Sharing summer fun with the Adult School

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Trustees from the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School board looked in on the class building fairy houses during this year’s Children’s Summer Program at South Orange Middle School. From left, Emily Zacharias, Amy Dahn and Nonie Murphy inspect the skills of two young builders, who were among the 770 students and 78 “Yellow Shirts,” or teenaged counselors, at the popular, month-long fun and educational summer camp, sponsored by The Adult School every year since l974.