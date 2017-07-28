Eric Eliezer Levenson Treatment Room is dedicated at JFS MetroWest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — In memory of their son, Eric Levenson, Eta and Mark Levenson of West Orange recently dedicated the Eric Eliezer Levenson Treatment Room at JFS MetroWest. In addition, the Levensons made a previously announced gift to support annual JFS programming in the MetroWest Jewish community related to the stigma of mental health, including understanding the potential impact of anxiety and depression, and educational programming in the area of suicide prevention.

“After a 14-year battle with depression, our beloved son, Eric Eliezer, took his own life on Feb. 4, 2016, at the age of 28. Eric suffered in silence. We, his family, are committed to continuing Eric’s legacy, and ensuring that others not suffer in silence. By dedicating this treatment room at JFS MetroWest, we hope others will receive the professional assistance they need,” Eta and Mark Levenson said in a press release.

“JFS MetroWest will strive to preserve Eric’s memory and honor his life,” JFS board President Marion Medow told the Levensons. “How fitting that his name be memorialized at JFS, where those struggling with mental illness are understood with compassion, sympathy, and respect.”