NJ Transit to expand bus service to additional M&E stations

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit will enhance alternate travel options for Morris and Essex rail lines customers with the addition of a.m. peak-period express bus service from two new stations along the M&E as part of the summer service changes due to ongoing Amtrak track work at Penn Station New York.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 3, customers at Morristown and Madison train stations will have the option of weekday express bus service to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m.with trips departing every 30 minutes. This is a.m. service inbound to New York only. Customers returning from New York in the p.m. should travel to Hoboken via PATH or NY Waterway ferry for westbound M&E trains or board a regularly scheduled Coach USA Route No. 77 from PABT to Morristown.

“We’ve been closely monitoring how our customers are adjusting to the service changes so we can best match our equipment with demand,” NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro said in a press release. “Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been getting a picture of when and where our customers utilize our services and we are adjusting accordingly to serve as many customers as possible.”

In addition, as NJ Transit continues to monitor trends in customer travel patterns, additional express bus capacity is being added in Summit and Maplewood, with two more express bus trips being added at each station. Beginning on Aug. 3, express bus service at these two stations will now depart at 6:45, 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:30 and 9 a.m.

To best match service-to-customer demand, other adjustments are being made to supplemental express bus service. The 6 a.m. trip from South Orange and the 6, 9:30 and 10 a.m. trips from Newark Broad Street will be discontinued due to low ridership beginning Aug. 3.

Visit njtransit.com/theupdate for complete details on rail schedules, fares, cross-honoring and alternate travel options.