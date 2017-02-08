Harvard Printing Project to have groundbreaking ceremony

ORANGE, NJ — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Harvard Printing Project, 550 Central Ave., Orange, will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren and Joseph Alpert, president of the Alpert Group, will be in attendance, as will other dignitaries and elected officials.

The project will entail the adaptive re-use of a vacant light industrial site into 128 high-quality apartments and a 160 car parking deck. The housing will be in a newly constructed four-story art-deco style building with room for 162 parking spaces. The development will offer a wide range of apartment types to accommodate singles and families, including 99 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 8 three-bedroom units.

Development of this project will contribute to the other revitalization initiatives under way in the surrounding area including the opening and beautification of the East Branch of the Rahway River and redevelopment of the Valley neighborhood as a vibrant-mixed use residential neighborhood and arts district.

This event is free and open to the public.