Traffic advisory: No parking on snow-covered roadways

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose is advising residents that the police will enforce the city’s “No Parking on Snow Covered Roads” regulations on Thursday, Feb. 9, due to the expected snow. The latest forecasts predict snowfall of 5 to 9 inches, with snow expected to begin falling around 4 a.m., to taper throughout the day, and to end sometime after 8 p.m.

New signs have been posted on streets throughout the city of Newark to notify motorists of the streets designated for no parking during snow storms. Motorists and residents are urged to look for the sign pictured below to identify the streets where the parking ban will be enforced.

The Department of Public Safety is coordinating responses to weather-related emergencies and other incidents through the combined use of Police, Fire and Office of Emergency Management Personnel.