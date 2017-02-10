City Hall closed for Lincoln’s Birthday, but trash pick-up continues

NEWARK, NJ — City Hall will be closed and all non-emergency Newark municipal services will be suspended on Monday, Feb. 13, in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday. Police, fire and other uniformed emergency services will work as usual. Additionally, there will be trash pick-up as regularly scheduled on Monday, Feb. 13.

“I urge all of Newark’s residents to uphold the city’s sanitation ordinances during this important holiday. By being good neighbors, we will all enjoy a cleaner Newark. I hope everyone enjoys a safe holiday and takes time to remember the great legacy of Abraham Lincoln,” said Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

Residents whose trash and recycling are picked up that day must place their refuse and recycling at their curbs for pick-up by 6 a.m.

The Department of Health and Community Wellness’ inspection services, transportation for seniors and health clinic, will not operate on Monday, Feb. 13. In addition, the Bureau of Vital Statistics will be closed. Residents will not be able to apply for permits, birth certificates, name-change certificates, marriage licenses, nor pay water or tax bills at City Hall.

The Municipal Court will also be closed on Lincoln’s Birthday. Residents can make payments on parking and traffic tickets through the website at www.njmcdirect.com. To utilize this website, residents will need their summons number, including the prefix and the city of Newark’s court code, which is 0714.