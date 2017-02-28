Teenager makes acting debut

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Sojourner Truth Middle School eighth-grader Jorge Sanchez, 13, recently performed with The Peppermint Players to an audience of about 100 parents and community members.

The Teen-Repertory Company of Children’s Theater Workshop performs plays of social or cultural relevance for schools, churches and community organizations. The players, ranging in age from 11 to 18, are expected to act, sing or dance.

Sanchez, who learned about the workshop from a school initiative, took on an acting role. With regard to his participation in the workshop, he said, “I was nervous, but I felt proud of myself. This was my first time ever to act. To be in the acting group it felt, how can I say this … well, I can just say, it felt great!”

Three days a week for of two months, Sanchez honed his craft in the workshop. He explained, “My character was 13. I had to learn how to manage my role. The voice part was the most challenging. It was really hard. I have never experienced that before. If we didn’t speak a certain way, we would not be allowed to participate in the final event.”

Inspired further by the experience, the young actor has big dreams. He explained, “I see myself as an actor, like Dwayne Johnson from the movie ‘Fast and Furious.’ I like the way he acts in all of his movies. He’s honest and has respect for others.”

School Principal Monica D. Burton said, “Our students have many talents and gifts. This is a true example of what it means to set your mind on achieving something and excelling in it. It is great that Jorge is taking full advantage of this opportunity. I am looking forward to seeing him on the big screen someday, in the near future.”