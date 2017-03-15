Newark firefighters extinguish North Ward apartment fire, rescue burn victim

NEWARK, NJ — Firefighters responded to a signal 11 fire at 801 North 6th St. in the North Ward, rescuing one victim, the morning of Monday, March 13.

At approximately 3:39 a.m., firefighters located a 60-year-old male burn victim in the hallway of an apartment where the fire occurred. The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters put the fire under control at 3:58 a.m. and determined that the fire and residual smoke were contained to one room inside the apartment. The building’s tenants were not evacuated.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose commended the efforts of the firefighters who likely saved the victim’s life and that of others in the building. “If this fire wasn’t quickly extinguished, it would have surely spread to other parts of the building and put others and their property at risk.”