East Orange man killed in fatal motor vehicle incident

NEWARK, NJ — Shakur Loyal, 18, of East Orange, sustained fatal injuries in a single vehicle crash.

On Monday, April 3, at approximately 4:25 a.m., Newark police officers observed Loyal traveling at a high rate of speed in a Jaguar XF, previously reported stolen out of Bridgewater. Officers attempted to pull Loyal over, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit two unoccupied park cars; and sheared a utility pole, causing the vehicle to ignite in the vicinity of Irvine Turner Boulevard and Clinton Avenue.

The crash is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

