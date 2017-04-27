Irvington BOE election was to have abbreviated hours

IRVINGTON, NJ — Although the city of Orange Township made waves recently when it scheduled a special election for its Board of Education with abbreviated hours, the Irvington Board of Education is doing the same, with its regular election on Tuesday, April 25, running only from 2 to 8 p.m.

“The state election board changed the time,” said Irvington Board of Education President Romaine Greer, who is running for a third term on the board as part of the Team Irvington Strong slate, said Monday, April 24. “It used to be from 2 to 9 p.m.”

Team Irvington Strong members, incumbents Audrey Lyons and Glen Vick, are also running for re-election to three-year terms, along with Jamilah Beasley-McCleod, who is running to finish the last year remaining on the term of former board member Norma Carty, who she was appointed to replace in 2015.

Greer’s slate is running for re-election against a team of challengers, including David Pinckney, Mathilde Louis and Marie Licin.

“I replaced Norma Carty and this run is to finish the unexpired one-year term,” Beasley-McCleod said Monday, April 24. “I will be running next year for the full term. This election, I’m running with Romaine Greer, Glen Vick and Audrey Lyons.”

Pinckney, Louis and Licin could not be reached for comment prior to the election.

“We’re one team with one dream and our dream is to ensure that all the kids in the Irvington Public Schools are getting the kind of quality education that they need to prepare them for whatever career path they choose,” Greer added. “I don’t currently have any kids in the public schools, even though my kids graduated from the public schools, but I want to give back. I worked in the Newark public schools for 15 years, so I have a clear understanding of the importance free public education as a Board of Education member.”

