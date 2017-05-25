Orange set to celebrate Red Nose Day on May 25

ORANGE, NJ — According to Orange Recreation Department Director Greg Tynes and City Council President Donna K. Williams, Orange will going to celebrate national Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. with a group picture outside City Hall on North Day Street.

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief, which seeks to bring people together to have fun, raise money and change the lives of children who need help the most. The idea is that individuals, groups or organizations that want to make donations to a good cause can do it simply by going to a Walgreens or Duane Reade store and buying a red nose, like those typically worn by clowns.

“I’ve got to go buy 100 noses,” Tynes said Monday, May 22.

Williams said she’s already spoken to a representative from Walgreens about getting Tynes the noses that he said he needed for Red Nose Day.

“One of the representatives of Walgreens said we can get the noses that we need,” said Williams on Tuesday, May 23. “We have over 400 participants from City Hall and other places that are scheduled to come out on May 25.”

Red Nose Day began with the British in 1988 and launched in the United States in 2015, dedicated to ending child poverty, both in the United States and in some of the poorest communities in the world. Walgreens is the exclusive retailer of the red noses, which available at all Walgreens and Duane Reade locations.

According to organizers, the money raised by Red Nose Day in the United States has benefited programs for children and young people in all 50 states and in 25 countries worldwide. Globally, organizers said Red Nose Day has raised more than $1 billion since its launch in the United Kingdom in 1988.

“I think this is an incredible opportunity for the city of Orange employees to support a good cause,” said Tynes on Tuesday, May 23. “It would be just one more way to affirm our commitment to children and the community. Proceeds benefit some familiar charity organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund, Covenant House, the National Urban League and Save the Children.”