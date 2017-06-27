Essex residents recognized for efforts to strengthen the Chain of Survival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Thirty-six individuals and organizations in New Jersey were recently honored at the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association 2017 New Jersey American Heartsavers and Stroke Heroes Awards for their lifesaving efforts. Two Essex County residents were honored for their lifesaving efforts: Stacy Quinn from Belleville and Nerissa Aschoff from South Orange. These awards are given annually to commend individuals, organizations and schools throughout the Garden State for taking extraordinary steps to strengthen the American Heart Association Chain of Survival or for rescue efforts that saved a life of someone experiencing a cardiac or stroke emergency.

The Chain of Survival is only as strong as its weakest link. The American Heart Association Chain of Survival is a critical five-step process that can mean the difference between life and death for someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, heart attack or stroke, as well as other medical emergencies such as choking and drowning. The five critical links in the Chain of Survival are: knowing the signs of su sudden cardiac arrest, heart attack and stroke and calling 9-1-1 immediately; performing CPR; performing defibrillation; obtaining early advanced care; and obtaining integrated post-cardiac arrest care.

Nearly 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year. Given immediately, CPR doubles or triples survival rates and executing the Chain of Survival can save thousands of lives annually. Additionally, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, while someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes. Time is crucial for stroke treatment; the faster the Chain of Survival is initiated and symptoms are recognized, the better the outcome.

Quinn is a volunteer with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association and has spent countless hours volunteering, sharing her personal story about the “stroke she never had.” Two years ago, Quinn experienced some strange symptoms while talking to a coworker — for just a moment or two her speech turned jumbled, but then it passed. After following up with several doctors, she was diagnosed with a carotid artery dissection, which was cutting off approximately 90 percent of the blood flow to her brain. What she thought was just a fluke turned out to be a mini-stroke — a warning that something serious was happening.

After receiving treatment, Quinn has made it her personal mission to educate and empower others to learn about stroke warning signs and the importance of listening to your body. She has also taken to social media, creating a Twitter handle and blog dedicated to stroke awareness. She has given her time to speak at businesses, colleges, community events and even took her message to the State House advocating for better stroke care.

Aschoff was teaching a barre class when she noticed one of her members, Ruth Kirshner, sitting out some of the exercises. Although Kirshner insisted that she was fine, Aschoff recognized some of the classic stroke symptoms including an uneven smile and gaze and that Kirshner was unable to move her left side. Ashchoff initiated the chain of survival by calling for action, insisting that 9-1-1 be called immediately.

