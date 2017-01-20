Judge grants extension as Chalet seeks a plea deal

In a Newark Superior Court hearing on Friday, Jan. 20, the judge in the bribery case against Bloomfield Councilman Elias Chalet agreed to give the attorneys more time to arrange a plea deal.

Judge Martin Cronin was told by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian Falk that Chalet’s attorney, Peter Till, had given him Chalet’s medical records along with a plea request. Chalet had open-heart surgery in April 2016. Till’s plea was rejected, but Falk said he was willing to give him more time for another request.

Cronin began the 20-minute hearing by asking the attorneys what they planned to do. A sidebar, more than 10 minutes in length, followed.

In December 2016, Cronin told the attorneys that he wanted a plea deal or a trial date by January. The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Chalet was indicted for bribery in January 2016. The link for story on his surgery is: http://essexnewsdaily.com/headlne-news/14037 .