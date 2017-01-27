Rainbows program sheds light for grief-stricken children

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Do you have a child 5 to 12 years old who is grieving a loss from a life-altering crisis such as death, divorce, separation, abandonment or another painful family transition? The Rainbows support group program for children in that age group will be meeting at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston. The next session will begin Monday, March 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will meet once a week for 10 weeks. The program is offered free of charge, regardless of school enrollment, religious affiliation or town of residence.

Rainbows is an international nonprofit organization that provides peer support to encourage children to express their feelings, and are assisted in handling their grieving and adjustment process by caring, trained adults. It is not counseling or therapy. Children learn there are many others like them dealing with the trauma of loss. Currently, the program is in elementary schools, high schools, churches, synagogues, day care centers and YMCAs in 49 states and 16 foreign countries.

Anyone interested in this program who wants to register a child or has any questions should call NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. A free, optional parent information session runs at the same time for those interested.