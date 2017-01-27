State awards $585,000 in rec opportunities for individuals with disabilities grants

TRENTON, NJ — N.J. Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Charles A. Richman announced Jan. 26 the award of $585,000 in grants to two counties and 29 municipalities through the Recreational Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities program. ROID grants ensure the necessary accommodations are made for full inclusion for individuals with disabilities participating in municipal and county recreation programs. The grants also help local governments in meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

In Essex County, Bloomfield, Livingston and West Orange received grants.

A number of programs are supported through the ROID program, including athletics, performing arts, and leisure activities such as after-school programs, team sports, visual arts, storytelling and cooking classes. The activities, provided to children and adults with disabilities, are designed with an emphasis on positive reinforcement, social interaction and community awareness.

“Recreation plays an integral role in the lives and rehabilitation of people with disabilities,” Richman said in a press release. “These grants offer physically-challenged children and adults a variety of athletic opportunities to enhance their lives.”

Bloomfield will receive $20,000 to help it provide an integrated after-school arts program for the town’s residents with developmental disabilities. With the help of a $15,000 grant, Livingston plans to expose, through the Shining Stars program, individuals with special needs to a variety of team sports, art, and recreational programs, special events and activities; participants will work with a “shadow” to support inclusion and to build self-confidence and esteem. Receiving a grant for $8,720, West Orange will offer special needs children residing in the township an opportunity to learn to ride a two-wheeled bike.

Created in 1978, the ROID program offers two grants to assist municipalities and counties in delivering both short-term special events and comprehensive, integrated recreational services for individuals with disabilities. The Comprehensive Grant supports continuous, integrated recreation and leisure service programs, and the Special Event Grant funds short-term events, which fulfills a particular and specific community need. Each grant requires a 20-percent cash match.