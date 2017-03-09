Guilty plea in cruelty-to-animals hearing

Former Bloomfield Animal Control Officer Vincent Ascolese pleaded guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct in Bloomfield Municipal Court on Thursday, March 9.

Ascolese faced multiple NJ Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals charges stemming from his euthanizing an injured fawn on June 29, 2015, by cutting the animal’s throat, and for the mistreatment of a dog and squirrel housed at the shelter. The deer had been found on private property. Bloomfield Prosecutor John Cerza called the guilty pleas “a good result for everybody.”

“It was important to get convictions,” he said.

Cerza said whether or not Ascolese gets his license revoked is up to another agency.

“My understanding is that these convictions can be used against him.” he said. “Everyone has their eye on this guy at this point in time.”

In a telephone interview following the proceedings, Ascolese’s attorney, James Lisa, said his client did not plead guilty for any allegation of animal cruelty.

“It is my understanding this will not impact his license,” Lisa said.

According to Carol Tyler, the northern director of the NJ Certified Animal Control Officers Association, Ascolese is presently a licensed animal control officer.