Get the info on neighborhood watches

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several neighborhood associations from Northern New Jersey have grouped together to offer a small, free seminar at Bloomfield College on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme of the conference is “Neighborhoods and Development: Can We Coexist?” and will feature speakers on transit-oriented development, using the media, case studies and more.

Northern N.J. neighborhood association members,or those thinking of starting an association are invited to attend this seminar and to meet members from other towns. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neighborhoods-and-development-can-we-co-exist-tickets-32376475911.