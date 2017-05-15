AK Foundation to host fifth annual charity golf outing

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Aspiring Kindness Foundation, which raises money for first responders, emergency service providers, and fire prevention and education programs, has announced its fifth annual charity golf outing at the Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield on Monday, June 19. Reflecting the origins of the charity that was formed in the aftermath of the Seton Hall University dormitory fire, the organization hopes to raise $25,000 to benefit the university, focusing on fire awareness and prevention.

Aspiring Kindness Foundation, a nonprofit, was created by childhood friends of Aaron Karol, one of three freshmen who lost their lives in the January 2000 Boland Hall fire. Borrowing his initials in giving their philanthropic effort a name, the AK Foundation raises money as a tribute to Karol and the other young men who perished, Frank Caltabilota and John Giunta. The charity golf outing is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser.

“It means so much to experience the incredible growth of support from the public for our foundation and this golf outing. This speaks volumes to Aaron Karol’s legacy, Seton Hall University, the community and the significance of this cause,” AK Foundation President Jason Tarantino said. “We are proud to name Seton Hall as the benefactor for the fourth consecutive year. This grant will be used to support a robust fire awareness and prevention campus program.”

The Boland Hall fire ushered in a new era of fire safety at Seton Hall, which makes fire prevention a priority, both at SHU and at colleges and universities throughout the nation.

“We feel blessed to be able to collaborate with Aspiring Kindness Foundation. These efforts keep alive the memory of Aaron, Frank and John on our campus in such a meaningful way,” Tara Hart, SHU director of Housing and Residence Life, said.

The charity golf outing is a day-long event that includes a round of golf with cart, use of the practice facilities, breakfast, lunch and dinner including an open bar, beer and nonalcoholic drinks in coolers throughout the course in addition to a beverage cart, an Aspiring Kindness Foundation memorabilia gift, and contests and prizes. Longest Drive and the Closest to the Pin contests are scheduled, and the awards include first place scramble and second-place scramble, among others.

For more information, visit www.aspiringkindness.org or email info@aspiringkindness.org.