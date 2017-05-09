Councilman Chalet pleads guilty to bribery

Bloomfield 1st Ward Councilman Elias Chalet pleaded guilty today, Tuesday, May 9, to a charge of bribery in official and political matters. Four other charges, including official misconduct, were dropped. He will be sentenced to five years in prison with two years of parole ineligibility.

The plea included a provision that will allow a cardiologist to report on Chalet’s health for possible consideration of a lesser sentence.

Chalet, 55, who forfeits his council seat with the guilty plea, appeared in Newark Superior Court before Judge Martin Cronin. His attorney was Peter Till and the prosecutor was Assistant Attorney General Brian Faulk. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.