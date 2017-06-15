Essex County clerk holds outreach events

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Clerk Christopher J. Durkin will hold several outreach events throughout the summer. They will be held as follows:

Saturday, July 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at West Orange Park & Ride, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange;

Wednesday, July 5, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Rec, 44 Park Ave. in Nutley;

Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Livingston Library, 10 Robert Harp Drive in Livingston;

Monday, July 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. in Maplewood;

Tuesday, July 11, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Montclair Library, 50 South Fullerton Ave. in Montclair;

Wednesday, July 12, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Caldwell Community Center, 1 Provost Square in Caldwell;

Monday, July 17, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Livingston Town Hall, 357 S. Livingston Ave. in Livingston;

Tuesday, July 18, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Glen Ridge Town Hall, 825 Bloomfield Ave. in Glen Ridge;

Wednesday, July 19, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Rec, 44 Park Ave. in Nutley;

Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Irvington Town Hall in Irvington’s Civic Square;

Saturday, July 22, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at West Caldwell Library, 30 Clinton Road in West Caldwell;

Monday, July 24, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Millburn Library, 200 Glen Ave. in Millburn;

Tuesday, July 25, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Montclair Library, 50 South Fullerton Ave. in Montclair;

Wednesday, July 26, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Bloomfield Library, 90 Broad St. in Bloomfield;

Monday, July 31, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Library, 525 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove;

Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Glen Ridge Town Hall, 825 Bloomfield Ave. in Glen Ridge;

Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Rec, 44 Park Ave. in Nutley;

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at West Orange Park & Ride, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange;

Monday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Verona Town Hall, 600 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona;

Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Montclair Library, 50 South Fullerton Ave. in Montclair;

Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Caldwell Community Center, 1 Provost Square in Caldwell;

Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Livingston Library, 10 Robert Harp Drive in Livingston;

Monday, Aug. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. in Maplewood;

Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Glen Ridge Town Hall, 825 Bloomfield Ave. in Glen Ridge;

Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Rec, 44 Park Ave. in Nutley;

Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Irvington Town Hall in Irvington’s Civic Square;

Monday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Livingston Town Hall, 357 S. Livingston Ave. in Livingston;

Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Montclair Library, 50 South Fullerton Ave. in Montclair;

Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at Bloomfield Library, 90 Broad St. in Bloomfield;

Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at West Caldwell Library, 30 Clinton Road in West Caldwell; and