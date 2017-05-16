1,758 residents participate in Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Looking over some of the items collected during the Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, May 6, are, from left, Essex County Utilities Authority Executive Director Elmer Hermann, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and Curtis King, a chemist with MXI from Langhorne, Pa.

The spring event was an opportunity for Essex County residents to dispose of pesticides, motor oil, paint, fluorescent light bulbs and other household materials in an environmentally friendly way. There were 1,758 residents who brought material to be recycled at the event, which was organized by the Essex County Utilities Authority.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson