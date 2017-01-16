ECPO offers summer internships for high school juniors

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking high school juniors to participate in the ECPO’s annual summer internship program.

This five-week program is designed to expose high school students to careers in law, law enforcement and government. The summer internship program will run from July 5 through Aug. 4 for students completing their junior year in June 2017.

Interns must be Essex County residents. During this unique internship program, interns will be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum that includes learning about the role and function of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, participating in New Jersey State Trooper Youth Week, participating in a mock trial, touring various law enforcement agencies and learning about local government. Throughout the summer internship program, interns will also participate in cultural events and attend workshops that focus on career readiness and making positive choices.

Applications for the summer internship program can be found at www.njecpo.org under Community Programs. The application deadline is March 10. For further information, contact Nicole Graves-Watson, community justice coordinator, at 973-621-4317 or at nicole.graveswatson@njecpo.org.