NJAW is accepting applications for 2017 Environmental Grant Program

VOORHEES, NJ — New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding up to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

“New Jersey American Water is committed to ensuring water quality through testing and treatment, as well as through consumer education and community source protection programs,” Anthony Matarazzo, director of water quality and environmental compliance at NJAW, said in a press release. “The company believes everyone is an environmental steward in protecting the nation’s water supplies, and this program is one way to help communities play an active role in this important effort.”

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis and are selected by the company’s employees based on various criteria such as project goals, impact, innovation, design, collaboration, sustainability and community engagement, among other requirements. All applicants are expected to include specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results and impact.

To qualify, proposed projects must:

Be located within New Jersey American Water’s service area;

Address a source water or watershed protection in the community;

Be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30;

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program;

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations;

Provide evidence of sustainability and continued existence after the grant monies are utilized; and

Salaries and compensation for support of a project or program are ineligible for the grant.

Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has provided over $225,000 in funding. Information and application requirements can be obtained directly at the New Jersey American Water website, www.newjerseyamwater.com under the “About Us” tab. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

In 2016, a total of 42 projects throughout American Water’s service areas in 10 states were awarded grants totaling $153,350.