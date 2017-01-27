NJAW launches 7th annual volunteer firefighter and emergency responder grant program

VOORHEES, NJ — Recognizing the bravery and heroism of the volunteer firefighters and first responders in local communities, New Jersey American Water recently announced its 2017 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located in the company’s service areas.

“We are proud to once again offer this program, which provides assistance to the brave men and women volunteering their time and skills to safeguard the people who live and work in the communities we serve, including our employees,” Denise Venuti Free, NJAW’s director of communications and external affairs, said in a press release.

Grants will be awarded to cover the costs associated with purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities, and materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including the cost of training manuals and student workbooks, is also eligible. Regional or countywide applications are encouraged to maximize the number of fire and emergency organizations that would benefit from the grants.

To apply, organizations must submit an application, found at https://amwater.com/njaw/news-community/community-involvement, complete with the following information: contact information, including name and phone number; description of the organization seeking support, including company name, address of company and county in which the company is located; overview of the specific project to be funded; grant amount requested; problems and challenges that the project will address; timeframe for implementation of the project; summary of other sources being approached for support of the project; and a project budget.

Completed applications can be sent via email to susan.barton@amwater.com, or sent by mail to: New Jersey American Water, 1025 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043; Attn: Susan Barton.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $1,000 and the deadline to apply is March 10. Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.