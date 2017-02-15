NJ Transit unveils new look for mobile app

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit recently showed off its updated, redesigned look for the mobile app during its monthly board of directors meeting. The new interface will bring additional features and functionality to the home page and all bus customers will be able to use the app to purchase one-way, round-trip and discounted 10-trip tickets, according to a press release.

“NJ Transit continues to upgrade our technology in an effort to improve the features on the app, allowing for a more convenient process for our customers,” NJ Transit Executive Director Steven H. Santoro said in the release. “A clean, functional interface is critical for our mobile app users and this redesigned look provides for one tap access to each of the most popular features. We are proud to be an industry leader in mobile ticketing and we will continue to look for ways to put the latest technology in the hands of our customers.”

The look features a new home screen with a tile layout, for easier viewing of the options, larger buttons and clearer colors. Tiles provide access to tickets, train schedules, DepartureVision and MyBus right from the home screen.

NJ Transit bus customers can now purchase monthly passes, discounted 10-trips, round-trip and one-way tickets for both interstate and intrastate travel.

While the upgrades won’t be in operation just yet, the current version of the NJ Transit MyTix mobile app is now available for free download on any web-enabled iOS or Android device and will soon also accept Apple Pay and Android Pay. To purchase tickets, customers simply install the app and create an account, which will securely save a customer’s profile information and purchase history.