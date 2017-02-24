JFS MetroWest offers parenting series

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — JFS MetroWest understands that raising children is gratifying but can also be overwhelming and challenging. To help parents better understand their child’s behavior and learn skills to parent more effectively, JFS is offering the four-part series “Helping Your Children Thrive.” Short readings will be distributed prior to each session relevant to the discussion topic for the day. Personal experiences and questions will help guide the discussions.

All sessions will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JFS MetroWest’s offices, 256 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park. Admission is charged. Sessions are as follows: March 2 focusing on “Discipline and Limit Setting”; March 16 focusing on “Promoting Resiliency”; March 30 focusing on “Managing Difficult Behaviors”; and April 6 focusing on “Sibling Rivalry.” Space is limited and light refreshments will be served.

Contact licensed clinical social worker Jodi Fox at 973-637-1777 or at jfox@jfsmetrowest.org for more information or to register. For more information about Jewish Family Service, call 973-765-9050 or visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.