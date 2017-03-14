Rachel Coalition to host annual Women to Women Luncheon

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rachel Coalition will host its annual Women to Women luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The luncheon will feature a presentation by Evan Stark, author of “Coercive Control: How Men Entrap Women in Personal Life.”

Stark is associate professor of public administration and director of the masters in public health program at Rutgers. He also supervises the Division of Urban Health Administration at the UMDNJ School of Public Health. Stark was a founder of one of America’s first domestic violence shelters, the New Haven Project for Battered Women. He has helped advocate for victims.

Proceeds from the luncheon support Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence prevention division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey. The mission of the coalition is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence by providing a comprehensive and coordinated response to domestic violence in the MetroWest community and the community at large.

A buffet lunch will be served with strict Kosher dietary laws observed. A registration fee will be charged. The program is funded by the Florin Education Series Fund. For more information or to register, call 973-765-9050, ext. 1708. To register online, visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.